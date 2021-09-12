Brian David Ostavitz, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian David Ostavitz, Jr., 22, formerly of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home in Long Beach, Mississippi.

Brian was born January 12, 1999, in Youngstown and was a son of Brian David Ostavitz, Sr. and Diane Matyi LaFavor.

He was a graduate of Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, Mississippi and he worked as a technician with fiber optics.

Brian enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He liked kayaking and spending time with his family and especially with his son, Preston.

He is survived by his parents, Brian Ostavitz, Sr. and Diane LaFavor (Kirk Sakely); his son, Preston Ostavitz; five sisters, Jessica Matyi, Hannah LaBranche and Kristina, Harley and Jessica; grandparents, Frank Matyi, Elsie and Bob Bunyoff and Jackie Ostavitz; aunts and uncles, Debbie Waterbeck, Bob Helsel, Andrea and Michael Hodge, Sherri and Bill Lowry, Charlene and Chad Salanci and Edward III and Thess Ostavitz; a niece, Abigail Gordon; many additional extended family members and many friends.

Grandfather, Edward Ostavitz, Jr.; great-grandmother, Flora Matyi and an uncle, Keith Waterbeck, are deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to gather for a celebration of Brian’s life from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, because of Brian’s untimely passing, please consider donating on behalf of Brian’s son, Preston, through the funeral home website.