YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian A. Larew, 54, passed away Friday evening, March 4, 2022 at his home.

Brian was born April 10, 1967 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late David Larew and Diane Mitcheltree Young and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

Brian owned and operated Miss Pat’s Thrift and Collectibles for ten years. He also ran the Fat Albert game at many festivals both locally and along the eastern seaboard.

He enjoyed collecting Pez Dispensers and coins but most of all, Brian enjoyed his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 27 years, Patricia Baird Larew whom he married December 23, 1994; eight children, Reginald Larew of Cleveland, William Larew of South Carolina, Scott Larew of Boardman, Brittany Larew of Youngstown, Brandon Larew of Youngstown, Brianna Larew of Youngstown, May Larew of Youngstown and Emiko Larew of Youngstown; four grandchildren; four brothers, Christopher (Sheryl) Larew of Madison, Ohio, Mark (Shelly) Larew of Youngstown, Corey (Tammy) Larew of Youngstown and William Larew of Youngstown and many extended family members.

Brian will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents; a daughter, Sherece Larew and a brother, David Larew preceded Brian in death.

Family and friends may gather for a celebration of Brian’s life from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Brian’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.