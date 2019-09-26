Brandon D. Silvis, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon D. Silvis, 43, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Brandon was born December 28, 1975, in Youngstown, a son of Dirk and Sandra Victor Silvis, and lived most of his life in this area.

He was a 1995 graduate of Chaney High School and after graduation served a four-year apprenticeship with International Ironworkers Union Local No. 207. Brandon was currently working through the union as a journeyman ironworker.

Brandon will always be remembered as a giving, loving and generous person who’s final act was donating his organs to give the gift of life to three others.

Brandon leaves his life partner of 10 years, Wendy Hewlett Kitchen, with whom he shared his life and home; his mother and stepfather, Sandra and David Mufich of Illinois; his father, Dirk (Susan) Silvis of Illinois; a brother, Dustin (Sabrina) Allen of Girard; three nephews, Dustin, Corban and Keaton and a niece, Fiona. Brandon was also loved and will be fondly remembered by Wendy’s family, Janet and Tom Hewlett, Alyse Kitchen, Rachael and Jordan Blum, and Sawyer, Wyatt, and Hudson.

A brother, Ryan Silvis, and grandparents Edward and Anna Victor, and Wayne and Carol Silvis, preceded Brandon in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Brandon’s Life from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.