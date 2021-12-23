YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon Anthony Misik, 23, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his home.



Brandon was born December 7, 1998, in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Dorothy Juzbasich Misik and was a lifelong area resident.



Brandon was inspired by Warren Buffett and as a young teen he began learning all he could about stocks and finance. Intensely curious, he soon started day trading stocks and would often be seen analyzing financial charts and graphs in order to follow the latest trends. From there, he began currency trading (Forex) and most recently, stock options. At times, he would entertain friends and family by demonstrating his amazing typing speed of over 100 words per minute.



He will always be remembered by his father, Anthony “Butch” Misik of Youngstown; his mother Dorothy Misik of Youngstown; a brother Alec Misik of Austintown; his grandmothers, Mary Ellen Misik of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Milka Juzbasich of Youngstown; a special friend, who Brandon was very close with, Destinee Thomas of Youngstown and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.



Brandon will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



His grandfathers, Nikola Juzbasich and Anthony F. Misik preceded Brandon in death.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 7:00 p.m.



Due to Brandon’s sudden passing, his family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.



