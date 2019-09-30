Bradley J. Ronci, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley J. Ronci, 34, passed away tragically Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, at the scene of a two-car accident in Milton Township.

Bradley was born July 5, 1985, in Youngstown, a son of John and Tammi Ronci Petrosky and was a 2003 graduate of Fitch High School.

Brad lived his life in this area and was a manager with Antone’s Kitchen on St.Rt. 224. He was slated to start a new career as a bricklayer on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Brad enjoyed golf, fishing and Playstation and he was a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and of the Cleveland Browns.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He will always be remembered as a kind and generous soul who would give the shirt off his back if it would help someone. Brad will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Brad leaves his parents, John and Tammi, with whom he made his home; a brother, Ryan (Rachelle) Petrosky of Austintown; a sister, Vivian (Matt) Dickerhoof of Austintown; two nieces, Ava and Alaina Dickerhoof; his girlfriend, Kaley Buccini of Austintown; many extended family members; many, many friends and his beloved dog, Zoey.

A brother, Sam Petrosky; grandparents, Reno and Eva Ronci and a cousin, Michael Ronci, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers and due to Bradley’s tragic and sudden passing, his family asks that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.