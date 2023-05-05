MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Julia Kyanko, 94, passed away Wednesday morning, May 3, 2023, at her home following an extended illness.

Blanche was born October 24, 1928, in Methodist Ridge, Ohio, the fifth of eight children born to Julius and Stephanie Lahendro Sliwinski and came to the Youngstown and McDonald area after her marriage.

She was a graduate of Bellaire High School and attended business college.

Blanche worked as a payroll accountant with Sylvania Electric before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Blanche married Joseph P. Kyanko on September 7, 1953. They were devoted to each other and raised four wonderful daughters. Blanche and Joseph traveled extensively after Joseph retired from Ohio Bell. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together before Joseph passed away on July 7, 2004.

Mrs. Kyanko was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald. Blanche and Joseph were the “go-to” couple when volunteers were needed for church activities and functions. Blanche taught CCD at Our Lady of Perpetual Help for many years and was also a Eucharistic Minister to the shut-ins.

Blanche enjoyed volunteering her time with many organizations throughout her lifetime. She worked tirelessly with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and served as president for over 15 years. In her younger days, Blanche was active with her daughter’s school functions and volunteered as a room mother.

A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Blanche was an excellent cook and baker and she greatly enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and her pies were simply the best! She enjoyed gardening, sitting on her patio and catching up with neighbors and friends but most of all, Blanche enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Blanche will always be remembered with love by her four daughters, Teresa (Bill) Mitchell of Austintown, Paula Novak of McDonald, Susan (Katherine) Kyanko of Columbus and Mary Ellen (Norm) Vincenti of Chagrin Falls; her five granddaughters, Sarah Mitchell, Kathryn Mitchell LeMasters (Sean), Danielle Novak (fiancé, Stephen Bueno), Maria Vincenti and Anna Vincenti; her sister, Stella Schwann; her sisters-in-law, Mildred Sliwinski and Nancy Kyanko; a brother-in-law, Paul Kyanko; her very close friends, Kathy and Bob Smith and many extended family members.

Blanche will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, a grandson, Joseph Vincenti; two brothers, Walter and John Sliwinski and four sisters, Ann Glus, Stephanie Peck, Josephine Repetski and Mary Kisch, preceded Blanche in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 618 Ohio Avenue, McDonald, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Blanche will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Joseph.

Blanche’s family would like to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Cornerstone Care and Traditions Hospice for the care given and compassion shown to their mom. A special shout out to Joe, her RN from Hospice, for his excellent care and kindness.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.