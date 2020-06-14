Blaise G. Malandra, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blaise G. Malandra Sr., 61, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.

Blaise was born Decembebr 17, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lewis and Elaine Kabetso Malandra, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He

worked as a concrete finisher and also ran a successful power washing company with a childhood friend.

Mr. Malandra enjoyed fishing and boating. He was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Youngstown State Penguins and all of the Cleveland sports teams. He was also very passionate about area high school football teams and he greatly loved dogs.

Blaise leaves to cherish his memory his son, Blaise, Jr. (Jennifer) Malandra of Pittsburgh; a brother, Jeffery Malandra of Columbus; many extended family members.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.