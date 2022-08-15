AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jane Patton, 83, formerly of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022, at The Inn at Christine Valley.

Billie Jane was born July 29, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William Kopachy and Helen Fetzer Kopachy and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1957 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She worked as the office manager for over 20 years at the Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted.

Mrs. Patton was a long time member of the former Our Lady of Hungary Church.

She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, socializing with her girlfriends, reading and spending time with her family.

Billie Jane leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Virginia Renee (Michael) Brembeck of Beavercreek, Ohio and Christine Lynn (James) Cerimele of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Samuel (Alyssa) Brembeck, Leah Brembeck, Seth (Katie) Brembeck, Jim Cerimele and Jason Cerimele; two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Elora; a sister, Alice Nadasky of Berlin Center; a brother, James (Phyllis) Kopachy of Chagrin Falls; her beloved dogs, Rommel and Thunder and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her husband, Samuel G. “Sam” Patton, whom she married May 14, 1960, passed away June 23, 2015; a brother-in-law, Thomas Nadasky, also preceded Billie Jane in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown where Billie Jane will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Sam.

In lieu of flowers, Billie Jane’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted 517 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH. 44509.

Billie Jane’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Ann Marie and Dr. Charles Wilkins and to the nurses and staff at The Inn at Christine Valley and Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.