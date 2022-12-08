KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly S. Kostura, 73, formerly of Mineral Ridge, passed away Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Beverly was born November 24, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late George Hames and Margaret Hyjuric Hames, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and Trumbull Business College.

Beverly worked at Sparkle Market on Mahoning Avenue and retired after 25 years.

She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a fondness for animals, especially her beloved dogs, Rufus, Gracie, Joey, Cleo, Bella and Buttercup.

Beverly leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Wendy (James) Krisher of Kinsman; two grandchildren, Shannon Harris of Southington and Eric (Jenny) Harris of Huntsville, ALA.; two great-grandchildren, Katie and Jeremy; her best friend of 70 years, Kathy Iwaskey of Austintown; a brother, Richard (Pat) Hames of Youngstown; a niece, Mimi (Mark) Sullivan and three nephews, Joey (Chrissy) Hames, Robert Hames Jr., and Jeffrey Hames;

Beverly will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, the love of her life, Bill Johnson, with whom she shared her life for 20 years; an older brother, Robert Hames and her beloved nephews, Richie Hames and Johnny Hames preceded Beverly in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m.

Beverly’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd., SE Vienna, OH 44473 in Beverly’s memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.