Beverly J. Sharnek, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Sharnek, 85, passed away Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly was born April 30, 1934, a daughter of the late W.B. Klauson and Helen Tarr Klauson and was a lifelong resident of Austintown.

Beverly graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1952, and attended Youngstown College where she studied business. She then worked for McKay Machine Company as a secretary in the engineering department, and later as a library assistant in the Austintown Public Library for many years.

Beverly loved traveling to any place with a beach and her favorites included Myrtle Beach, Cancun and the Canary Islands. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing, sewing, playing dominos and casino outings. She loved her many dogs and was passionate about animal rights, gardening and maintaining her numerous flower gardens at her home. An accomplished baker as well as a gardener, she often entered her prize roses and outstanding baked goods in the Canfield Fair. Mrs Sharnek also served as a tour guide at Mill Creek Fellows Riverside Gardens.

Beverly was a charter member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown. She was a proud Fitch High School band parent and a founding member of the Austintown Girls’ Softball League, where she volunteered as a scorekeeper for her daughters’ teams. Mrs. Sharnek was an avid reader and a member of Friends of the Library. Beverly was also was a member of the Lizzys Social Group, and was a member and former president of the Sweetbriar Garden Club.

Beverly leaves two daughters, Diane J. Sharnek (Beth Schrock) of Girard and Lynne K. Sharnek of Lakewood; a sister, Kathleen Perry of McDonald; and her “grand-dogs,” Kirbey, Kiley, Lola and Piper.

Her husband, James H. Sharnek, whom she married April 27, 1957, passed away April 9, 2018. Her stepfather, Charles Mehalko and a brother-in-law, John Perry, are also deceased.

Family and friends may gather from 10:15 – 11:45 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Rose Church in the heart of Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s name to Angels for Animals Capital Campaign for the Angel Wing, through angelsforanimals.org; or to The Arthritis Foundation through arthritis.org.