AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

Beverly was born July 13, 1937, in Eckhart, Maryland, the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Lehr Muir, and came to the Youngstown area in 1957.

She was a graduate of Beall High School in Frostburg, Maryland and graduated as an LPN from Choffin School of Nursing in 1978.

Beverly was a dedicated wife and mother and also worked outside the home as an LPN for 22 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and retired in 1999. She also worked in the office at J.C. Penney on Mahoning Avenue for 17 years.

Mrs. Jackson was a member of Austintown First Free Will Baptist Church.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, painting ceramics and watching QVC. Beverly also enjoyed Giannios chocolates but most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Beverly leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 66 years, Glenn L. Jackson, whom she married March 31, 1956; two daughters, Sheryl Cox of Canfield and Annette (Louis) Paskevitch of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Justin, Corey, Glenn, Danielle and Jessica and a sister-in-law, Sally Muir of Eckhart, Maryland.

Beverly will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A brother, Robert Muir and a son-in-law, Doug Cox, preceded Beverly in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown where funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Private interment will take place at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.