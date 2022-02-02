AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Betty J. Zinz, 78, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, January 31, 2022, at Hospice House.

Betty was born April 18, 1943 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Cecelia Grummel Sebest. She was a 1961 graduate of Chaney High School and a lifelong area resident.

Betty was a loving wife and homemaker and will always be remembered as an excellent cook and baker. She was also part owner of Golden Crust Bakery on Youngstown’s west side from the mid 1960’s through 1994. She later was employed at Macy’s in Southern Park Mall for several years before she retired.

She especially loved the holidays and keeping family traditions. Attending her grandsons school and sporting events was very important and enjoyable. Over the years, she and her husband enjoyed many bus trips that enabled them to see a great part of our country.

Betty was a member of St. Christine Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 25 years, Al Zinz; her daughters, Joann (Don) Hardy of Chagrin Falls and Jennifer Conkey of Boardman; her brother, John (Kathie) Sebest of Dunedin, Florida; her sister, Judy Mikkelson of Canfield; stepdaughters, Amy Zinz and Jennifer (John) Allard of Gilbert, Arizona and grandsons Luke Conkey, Donny Hardy, Alex Hardy and John Allard III.

She was preceded in death by her sister Joann.

Family and friends may pay respects from 11:00- 12 Noon on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown