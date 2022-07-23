MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Rota, 99, passed away Wednesday evening, July 20, 2022, at Hospice House after living a long and fulfilling life.

Betty was born July 5, 1923, in Noblestown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Hondoga Cohol and came to the Girard area in 1937 and moved to McDonald in 1955.

She was a graduate of Girard High School.

In her younger days, she worked as a secretary for U.S. Steel McDonald Works and also worked as a secretary for Rota and Antolini Trucking in McDonald for 30 years, retiring in 1999.

Mrs. Rota was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austintown and served on the church council and as financial secretary. Betty volunteered her time teaching Sunday School and she especially enjoyed game day at church where she played cards with her friends. Betty was originally a member of the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Youngstown.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the SAKS Club and enjoyed playing cards at her house with her family, friends and several card clubs. Most of all, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory, two grandchildren, Corrie Burgess of Jacksonville, Florida and Drake Rota of Akron; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley; her daughter-in-law, Diane M. Rota and many extended family members.

Her husband, Joseph Rota, whom she married in 1955, passed away in 1999. Her son, Jeffrey J. Rota, died April 28, 2019. Thirteen siblings, Adam Cohol, Anna Green, Mary Polony, William Cohol, Sr., Helen Peck, Pauline Turner, Baby Andrew Cohol, Andrew Martin Cohol, Margaret Reese, John Cohol, Virginia Sharp, Michael Cohol and Frank Cohol also preceded Betty in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:30 a.m. to noon, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church 162 S Raccoon Road, Austintown, where a funeral service will take place at noon.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, Betty’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Betty’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.