YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Gregory, 75, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, April 18, 2022, at Omni Manor.

Betty was born July 24, 1946, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late George and Ruth Moss Milliken, and came to the Youngstown area as a young lady.

Betty graduated from Sherrard High School and worked as an office manager for several companies throughout her life.

Betty is survived by her son, Michael McNinch of Poland; a daughter, Melinda McNinch-Smith of Wheeling, West Virginia; a grandson, Connor McNinch of Poland; three sisters, Tonia Wood, Diana Armstrong and Patty Chess and a brother, Jimmy Sells, all of Wheeling.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Ray Gregory, passed away December 23, 2016.

Services will be held at Mt. View Cemetery in Dallas, West Virginia, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

