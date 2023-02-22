YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Anne Matuscak, 93, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, February 20, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Betty was born December 15, 1929, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Androsko Cummerick and was raised in Farrell.

She was a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School and subsequently attended Youngstown College, where she met her future husband, Paul and graduated with a Bachelor of Dcience Degree in Accounting in 1951.

In her younger days, Betty worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. in downtown Youngstown and then dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Matuscak was currently a member of St. Christine Church and was a member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

She was a charter member of the Secular Franciscans and was also a member of the Forever Friends Group.

A compassionate and caring lady, Betty volunteered her time with Hospice of the Valley for over 40 years.

She enjoyed summer family vacations and she especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Marybeth (Philip) Jendre of Youngstown; her five sons, Paul A. Matuscak of Richmond, Virginia, Robert S. (Sherry) Matuscak of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Peter J. (Kate) Matuscak of Columbus, Andrew M. Matuscak of Phoenix and Frank D. (Susan) Matuscak of Medina; five grandchildren, Matthew, Abigail, Isabel, Victoria and Samantha and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Betty will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 47 years, Paul J. Matuscak, whom she married May 29, 1954, passed away July 7, 2001.

A sister, Shirley Dzuricsko, also preceded Betty in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, February 27, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date, where Betty will be laid to rest with her husband, Paul.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to the Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted, 517 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.