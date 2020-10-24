Betty Anna McNally, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Anna Gustas McNally, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at Greenbriar Healthcare Center.

Betty was born April 2, 1927, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Liptak Gustas and came to Youngstown in 1947, the year of her marriage.

She was a 1945 graduate of Farrell High School and before moving to Ohio worked at the Ideal Bakery in Farrell for several years. In Youngstown, she worked for a time at People’s Drug Store in downtown Youngstown and later at Gran Lanes after her children were grown.

Mrs. McNally was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

She leaves her son, William McNally (Martha Eicher) of Youngstown; her daughter, Maureen Lalama of Boardman; four grandchildren, Phillip Lalama, Kathy (Eric) Grunenwald, William (Jennifer) Lalama and Jennifer (Dan) Grega and four great-grandsons.



The love of her life, William L. McNally, whom she married June 21, 1947, passed away April 30, 2004. Besides her husband, a daughter, Kathleen Denny and four siblings, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, with committal services to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

If paying respects to the family or attending the Mass, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Betty and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund.

Betty’s family thanks Dr. James Demidovich and all the caring staff at Greenbriar Healthcare Center, where Betty had lived for the past 14 years, for the kindness shown and outstanding care provided to her.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

