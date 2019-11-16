Beth E. Saylor, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beth E. Saylor, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, November 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Beth was born October 19, 1944 in Chardon, a daughter of the late George and Peg Noble Loveland and came to this area in 1979.

She was a 1962 graduate of Cardinal High School in Middlefield.

In her younger days, she worked at A&P Grocery and White Brothers Grocery stores. Beth later became a homemaker and dedicated the remainder of her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Saylor was a co-founder of Faith Center of World Ministries with her husband. She was very involved with the church and made many lifelong friends.

Beth was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and she greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

Beth leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Tonya Niemetz (fiancé Brian Groscost), with whom she made her home and many dear friends.

Her first husband, Ronald Lee Hatch, whom she married in May 1965 passed away in May 1976. Her second husband, Robert Saylor, whom she married in May 1978, passed away in April 2011. A son, Charles Brady Saylor, is also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street in Girard.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Private interment will take place at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery where Beth will be laid to rest next to her husband, Robert.

