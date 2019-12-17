Beryl Boulton Habeger, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beryl Boulton Habeger, 94, formerly of Austintown, left this earthly life to be with the Lord, Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019, passing away at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, after a long and fulfilling life.

Beryl was born March 25, 1925, in Bedwas, Wales, a daughter of the late David John Thomas and Adelaide Reed Thomas and came to America and Youngstown as a child with her family in 1929.

Beryl graduated from Chaney High School and was a homemaker who also worked outside the home.

She worked for the Austintown Schools as a cook in the Fitch High School cafeteria for 17 years, retiring in 1986, and previous to that, she worked in the offices at Youngstown Sheet & Tube.

She was a charter member of the former Westside Baptist Church, where she was honored as “mother-of-the-year” in 1997. Beryl also belonged to the Leisure Timers, and to The Over The Hill Band, where she was noteworthy for performing her special number, “Secondhand Rose.”

Beryl loved to paint as a hobby, and she was an avid reader. She also loved to play cards, and was very proud of her family. She was especially proud that she came into this world as an only child, and that her family eventually grew to number its current 40-plus members.

Her family will always remember Beryl as truly loving life. She leaves to cherish those memories two sons, Dave (Tina) Boulton and Tom (Tammie) Boulton, both of Austintown; three daughters, Linda (Robert) Altman of Lowellville, Beth (William) Humeniuk of Canfield, and Joan (Jeff) Burgess of Youngstown; a stepson, Darryl (Denise) Habeger of Orange City, Florida.; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, with a 23rd great-grandchild expected in 2020.

Beryl’s first husband, Daniel Boulton, passed away in 1982. Her second husband, Howard Habeger, whom she married Jan. 10, 1987, passed away March 6, 2000.



Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Beryl’s family thanks the staff of Shepherd of the Valley for the kindness shown, and love and care given to her during her time there.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beryl’s name to the Shepherd of the Valley Patients Activity Fund.