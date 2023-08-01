BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barry Barth 68, passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Barry was born May 25, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of the late William and Margaret Richardson Barth and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1973 graduate of Boardman High School and subsequently attended Mercyhurst College.

Barry worked various jobs within the construction industry, largely as a finish carpenter. He had a passion for woodworking and was a stickler for details – a perfectionist one might say. Barry would consistently scrutinize the craftsmanship of homes and buildings he visited, eager to make changes to improve the quality, safety, and beauty. He was always ready to help others when friends and family needed something repaired or remodeled in their home. Even during his last year when he had cancer, he still found the energy to help his family build furniture and renovate their homes.

He was an excellent tennis player who competed internationally and spent decades teaching tennis to numerous people in the area. He enjoyed skiing, fishing, and woodworking. Most importantly, Barry enjoyed spending time with his family, whether that was during the many vacations to Charleston, holiday gatherings, hiking with the two dogs, or playing tennis in the backyard, Barry was most happy when everyone was together.

Barry was a free spirit who didn’t like to create plans or follow crowds. His personality was generous and easy-going, and he didn’t let the small things bother him. He was a big believer in not caring about what other people think, which may be the reason he always found a way to make small talk with anyone and make others laugh…. or make his boys feel awkward in social situations.

His kind and humorous spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Barry leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years, Kathy L. LaLonde Barth, whom he married September 25, 1987; his two sons, Benjamin (Lauren) Barth of Columbus and Daniel Barth (Katherine Caprez) of Cuyahoga Falls; his two granddaughters, Amelia and Grace; five siblings, Carol Bennett of Toledo, Mary Jane O’Hara of Hubbard, Robert (Mary) Barth of Boardman, Bonnie Dunlap of Youngstown and Beverly (Denny) Craig of Canfield and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seidman Cancer Center at University Hospital for the research of neuroendocrine cancer.