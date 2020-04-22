Barbara Marinelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Marinelli, 85, formerly of Saranac Avenue, passed Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at Canfield Healthcare Center following a lengthy illness.

Barbara was born March 10, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Agnes Liposchak Canizaro, and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Marinelli was a dedicated homemaker who also worked outside the home for 20 years for a local vending machine company.

Barbara enjoyed shopping and interior decorating, and had a keen “eye for design.” She also enjoyed vacationing, especially going on trips to Las Vegas with her husband.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Barbara Sue Street of Bradenton, Florida; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Toni Vidrois of Poland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family members.

Her beloved husband of more than 40 years, John “Bob” Marinelli, passed away Feb. 8, 2020. Besides her husband, a daughter, Gloria Chosky; a son, Dominic Talanca; a brother, Benny Canizaro; and a sister, Roseann Klima, preceded Barbara in death.

Because of the virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.