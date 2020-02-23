Barbara K. Mshar Havrilla, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara K. Havrilla, 70, of the city’s west side, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, February 22, 2020, in her sleep at her home.

Barbara was born February 20, 1950, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Ann Sevachko Mshar.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and a lifelong area resident.

Barbara was a homemaker who also worked outside the home, most notably at Plaza Donuts on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township, where she worked for 26 years and where she made many friends.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Mrs. Havrilla enjoyed playing the lottery, having “coffee days” with her friends and most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

Mrs. Havrilla’s husband of 43 years, Michael P. Havrilla, Sr., whom she married October 18, 1970, passed away December 27, 2013.

She leaves her daughter, Karen Havrilla, with whom she shared her home; her son, Michael P. Havrilla, Jr. of Youngstown; two granddaughters, Jessica and Kari Montella; her sister, Sandy DeLisio of Youngstown; her brother, John (Nancy) Mshar of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, a sister, Patricia “Shadow” Emerick, is deceased.

A prayer service will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the funeral home and continue at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church on South Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown.

A committal service will follow the church service and will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, where Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband.

