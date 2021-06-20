Barbara Julia McClay Shaffer, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Julia McClay Shaffer, 84, passed away peacefully Friday morning, June 18, 2021, at her home in Canfield, surrounded by family.

Barbara was born December 20, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Mary Welcomer McClay and John J. McClay.

She attended St. Patrick Elementary School in Youngstown and graduated in 1954 from Ursuline High School.

She loved spending summers during her high school years working at Idora Park.

Barbara later attended Youngstown University and was employed as a purchasing clerk at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube corporate office in Boardman. It was at the Sheet & Tube offices she met her husband of 62 years, C. Kenneth Shaffer.

Barbara was the proud mother of seven children, all born within a 10-year period.

Her life centered around faith, family and friends and she was very proud of her Catholic faith. When in good health, she attended St. Michael Church in Canfield on a daily basis.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved attending every one of their events that she could with her husband. She loved dancing, cooking, shopping, playing cards and spending time with her Ursuline Class of ‘54 Gals Card Club. Barbara’s kindness and “larger-than-life” big heart will never be forgotten.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, C. Kenneth, whom she married June 6, 1959; daughters, Terri (Walter) Solomon of Cincinnati, Carolyn Shaffer of Canfield, Barb (Mario) DiIullo of Boardman and Christine (Todd) Elliott of Cincinnati; sons, Charles (Marie) Shaffer of Canfield and Scott (Amy) Shaffer of Fort Thomas, Kentucky; a sister, Jayne (Mike) Terlecky of Massillon; grandchildren, Jacob (Mimi) Solomon, Joshua Solomon, Michael Solomon, Mario DiIullo, Dominic DiIullo, Lucas McClay Arvidson, Jamie Arvidson, Abby Elliott, T.C. Elliott, J.P. Shaffer, Lyla Shaffer, Emma Claire Shaffer and Justin Shaffer; a sister-in-law, Nelma Leslie and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a daughter, Maggie Arvidson; twin grandchildren, Charlie and Corrine Shaffer; sisters, Mary Ann (the late Vic) Muncy, Kathleen (the late Clyde) Jordan and a brother, John (the late Barbara) McClay.

All are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial which will be celebrated Tuesday, June 22, at St. Michael Church in Canfield, at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 50 Warner Road, Hubbard, OH 44425 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

The Shaffer family would like to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to Barbara’s longtime doctors, Dr. Michael Malmer, the late Dr. Sudershan Garg and Dr. Richard Memo, along with the incredible nursing staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the entire staff of Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.