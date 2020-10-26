Barbara Jean McAllister Barnett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean McAllister Barnett, 82, formerly of Trumbull County and Youngstown, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 22, 2020, at Kingston Nursing Home in Vermilion.

Barbara was born July 16, 1938, in Fowler and was a daughter of the late Paul and Nellie Camp McAllister.

Barbara was raised in Trumbull County and lived in the area until moving to Vermilion from Youngstown in 2016.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and worked in the retail industry much of her life, working at Fairway’s, Carlisle’s Department Store and Fisher Big Wheel.

Mrs. Barnett enjoyed shopping at Walmart, growing and tending flowers and plants and she had a special fondness for cardinals. She also enjoyed visiting with family in Vermilion and dancing at Avon Oaks Ballroom, where she met her husband.

Barbara’s husband, John B. Barnett, Sr., whom she married February22, 1986, passed away May 28, 2016.

Barbara was of the Presbyterian faith.

She leaves a brother-in-law, Martin “Buddy” Hall, Sr. and two nephews, Martin Hall, Jr. and Paul Hall, all of Vermilion and with all of whom she made her home; four stepchildren, John B., Jr. (Annette) Barnett, Kenneth P. Barnett, Debbie (Steve) Pastor and Marlene (Buddy) Word; several stepgrandchildren and her dog, “Mickey.”



Besides her husband, a stepdaughter, Gloria Jones; a sister, Joyce Hall and an infant brother, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Please adhere to all social distancing and health guidelines when interacting with the family and others at the funeral home. To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Barbara and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal will follow the funeral home service and will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

