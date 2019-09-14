Barbara Jean Barta, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean Barta, 74, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, September 8, 2019, at her home.

Barbara Jean was born June 30, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas G. and Eleanor McGlynn Morgan and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Girard High School in 1963 and would go on to marry Peter A. Barta on October 26, 1968. Together they would share 44 years of marriage and the love of their four sons, whom she dedicated her life to.

Mrs. Barta was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Girard. She often spoke proudly of her participation in the church choir.

She greatly enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, the Pittsburgh Steelers, jigsaw puzzles and adult coloring books but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her husband, Peter, preceded her in death on December 24, 2012.

Mrs. Barta leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Peter T. Barta of Girard, David A. Barta of Canfield, Richard A. Barta of Girard and Adam J. (Marci) Barta of Girard; four grandsons, Logan, Blake, Brooks and Lofton; three brothers, Thomas Morgan of Girard, Dennis (Janet) Morgan of Girard and Edward (Carol) Morgan of Greenwood, Arkansas and two sisters, Georgene (Keith) Fry of Austintown and Nancy Morgan of Girard.

Barbara Jean will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service on Saturday, October 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 78 East Liberty Street, Girard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.