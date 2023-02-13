AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Walter, 61, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, at her home.

Barbara was born September 1, 1961, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Parou Hrun, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1979 graduate of Chaney High School.

Barbara was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church.

Her smile lit up every room she entered and she will always be remembered for her gypsy soul, which made her wild and free.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Wendy (John) McGonagle, and Pamela Vanditti, and two grandchildren, Nathan Keener and Kate Vanditti.

A sister, Deborah Watts and a brother-in-law, Martin Watts, preceded Barbara in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Private interment will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Barbara will be laid to rest next to her parents.

