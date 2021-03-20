Barbara J. Rogenski, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Rogenski, 80, formerly of Youngstown’s South Side, passed away early Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown following a very brief illness.

Barbara was born July 27, 1940 in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late John and Bessie Raney.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and lived her life in this area.

Mrs. Rogenski was a homemaker who also worked outside the home at Sam’s Club in Boardman.

Barbara loved playing cards, gardening, cooking and she enjoyed watching all sports. Most of all, she loved spending time with all of her family.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Barbara’s husband of over 59 years, Martin J. Rogenski, whom she married April 15, 1961, passed away September 4, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Michael) Skorich of New Middletown and Jodie (Michael) Hanna, also of New Middletown; two grandchildren, David Cox (Allyson Simon) and Brian (Cassie) Cox and a great-granddaughter, Lucy Cox.

Besides her husband, a sister, Betty Massaro, preceded Barbara in death.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family or attending the services.

To those who cannot attend the visitation or services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Barbara and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Jude Childrens’ Hospital.

