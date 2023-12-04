POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Bleggi, 86, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 3, 2023, at Caprice Healthcare Center.

Barbara was born September 24, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Babinec and lived in the area most of her life, spending 15 years in Sebring, Florida.

She was a 1955 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and after graduation, Barbara worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company before dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family. In her later years, Barbara worked for the family business, Buckeye Ceramic Tile.

She enjoyed playing golf, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 65 years, Aldo Bleggi, whom she married September 27, 1958; her four sons, Mark Bleggi of North Lima, Thomas (Nancy) Bleggi of Canfield, Jeff Bleggi of Canfield, and Brian Bleggi of Austintown; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a brother, Thomas (Linda) Babinec of Youngstown.

A brother, Eugene Babinec preceded Barbara in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

