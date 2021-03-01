Barbara I. Titak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara I. “Barb” Titak, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, February, 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Alliance.

Barbara was born December 14, 1929, in Newton Falls and was a daughter of the late Mike and Margetta Huday Penich. Barb was raised in Newton Falls and came to Youngstown with her husband in the early 1950s.

She was a graduate of Paris Township High School where she was class valedictorian.

Barb was a homemaker who also worked outside the home as a waitress at the Purple Cow and 20th Century Restaurants. Later, she worked as an inspector for Packard Electric in Warren and Austintown for over 20 years, retiring in 1990.

Mrs. Titak enjoyed shopping, cooking, and spending time with her family. She loved her grandchildren deeply and she especially enjoyed the time she spent nurturing, advising and spoiling them.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Barbara’s husband of 54 years, John George Titak, whom she married May 6, 1950, passed away December 24, 2004.

She leaves her daughter, Karen (Mark) Whitaker of Alliance; two sons, John M. Titak of Lilburn, Georgia and James (Constance) Titak of Carmel, Indiana; nine grandchildren, John “Adam” (Julia) Titak, Ashley Titak, Regina (Ben) Kane, Richard (Jenny) Parker, Christina (Adam) Kennedy, Jamie (Jesus) Garcia Alverez, John (Alexis) Whitaker, Caroline Whitaker and Michael Whitaker and six great-grandchildren, Cole and Chloe Parker, Riley and Teagan Kane and Huxley and Emerson Kennedy.

Besides her husband, a daughter-in-law, Rose Sewell Titak and a great-grandson, Zach Kane; two sisters, Mildred Steffens and Mary Krol and a brother, Paul Zeleny, are deceased.

Family and friends may gather from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 4, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 613 N. Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending the church service. To those who cannot attend pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Barb and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Barb’s family suggests anyone wishing to make material contributions do so by donating to Absolute Hospice through https://www.abshospicefoundation.org/donatenow in Barb’s name.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.