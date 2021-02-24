Barbara Ann Sikora, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Sikora, 83, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday afternoon, February 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Barbara was born April 4, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Catherine Niziolek Synsik, and lived her life in this area.

She graduated from South High School.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed raising and caring for her family. Mrs. Sikora also worked outside the home as a secretary in the City of Youngstown Building Inspector’s Office for over 30 years before she happily retired.

Barbara was very proud of her Polish heritage and was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Youngstown, where she was active as a volunteer with the church’s pierogi fundraiser. She was a member of and participated in many other church organizations and activities, including the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, Altar & Rosary Sodality and Senior Citizens group.

Barbara loved playing bingo and she loved the people she played with over the last few years at the Inn at Ironwood in Canfield.

Barbara married Frank “Fritz” Sikora on October 30, 1976 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. “Barb and Fritz” were an inseparable couple who loved to do things together and were very devoted to each other. Fritz sadly passed away February 10, 2017.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kathleen Ann “Kathy” DeLuca and her husband, Joseph DeLuca, of Columbus; her granddaughter, Kristina DeLuca and her husband, Christopher Sahadath, of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada; two sisters, Pauline Nagy of Hubbard and Frances Synsik of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Delores Sikora of Boardman; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her husband, Barb was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, John Nagy, Stanley (Josephine), Walter (Ann Marie) and Joseph Sikora and a sister-in-law, Mary (J. Fred) Klimko.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 430 Williamson Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. and livestreamed through the funeral home’s website. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the Mass. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Barb and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Barb will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Barbara’s family would like to thank the staff of the Inn at Ironwood for the care and compassion provided during the last six years of her life.

