Barbara A. Shimko, North Canton, Ohio

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Shimko, 85, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Canton following a long and fulfilling life.

Barbara was born in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, on May 21, 1935, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Augustine Motil.

She came to this area shortly after graduating from Barnesboro High School and lived in Youngstown for 61 years before moving to North Canton.

Barbara was a beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who also worked outside the home at the Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center and in the Youngstown State University Athletic Department Office, retiring from there at the age of 65.

Mrs. Shimko loved playing cards, and belonged to as many as six card clubs at a time. She enjoyed gambling on her casino excursions with her sister, Pat and her friends, Pat and Lena. Barbara also supported many organizations through her love of bingo and she especially enjoyed polka dancing with her husband.

She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She met her future husband, Frank Shimko, at a picnic in St. Boniface, Pennsylvania, the couple immediately became high school sweethearts and later married on October 12, 1957.

Frank passed away September 11, 2018.

Barbara leaves to mourn her loss and cherish her memory her daughter, Karen (Richard) Capron of Akron; two sons, Robert (Mary Kay) Shimko of Hicksville and Ronald (Lisette) Shimko of Coral Gables, Florida; three grandchildren, Matthew (Marley) Shimko, Melissa Shimko and Rachel Capron and a great-granddaughter, Teagan.

Beside her husband, two brothers, Andrew “Bugsie” Motil and George Motil and two sisters, Patricia Byrne and Betsy Orosz, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting the family and attending services. To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Barbara in your prayers.

Committal services will follow the funeral home service and will be at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery on S. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown, where Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Barbara’s family thanks the Danbury Senor Living staff and Barbara’s many friends there and also thanks the 7th Floor staff of Mercy Hospital in Canton for their friendship, support and loving care.

