Barbara A. Renshaw, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Renshaw, 82, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020, at her home, after a brief illness.

Barbara was born February 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Mary Vrucina Biskup and lived her entire life in this area.

She was a 1955 graduate of Chaney High School.

Barbara worked at Youngstown Steel Door and then as a bookkeeper for the office of William DePiore, CPA.

Mrs. Renshaw had a zest for life and enjoyed playing bingo and slot machines. She was a member of the Goodtimers and of the Chaney Ladies Alumni Breakfast Group.

Barbara leaves her daughters, Mary Kay (David) Deibold of Cortland, Darlene Renshaw (Jesse Busch) of Kentucky and Renee Renshaw of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Matthew Busch (Ashley Coon), Evan Busch (Karen Pena) and Megan Renshaw (Gary Young); a great-granddaughter, Payton Busch and siblings, John Biskup, Tom Biskup, Frank Biskup and Frances Nastase.

Barbara’s husband of over 39 years, David P. Renshaw, whom she married January 16, 1960, passed away July 13, 1999.

Per Barbara’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

