YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Doyle, 81, of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Doyle lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a master gardener and dearly loved working in her beautiful yard. Barbara was also an accomplished seamstress and a wonderful cook.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 62 years, Robert Doyle; two loving daughters, Kathleen Thomas of Boardman and Karen Doyle (Arretta Ketron) of Elsmere, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Leah and a sister, Patti Domen (Randy Johnson) of Roscoe, Illinois.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Barbara’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Barbara’s family suggests donations be made in Barbara’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Barbara’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.