Barbara A. Carissimo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Carissimo, 79, a long-time teacher in the Youngstown City Schools, passed away Sunday evening, May 31, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Barbara was born May 5, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Mary Santo Petruzzi, and was a lifelong area resident.

Barbara was a 1959 graduate of Ursuline High School and earned a bachelors and masters degree in education from Youngstown State University. Mrs Carissimo began her teaching career as an elementary school teacher at Immaculate Conception and taught in the Youngstown City Schools for 40 years, retiring in 2001, but continued tutoring in the schools until 2015. Barbara will always be remembered as a kind and caring teacher who supported her students.

Mrs. Carissimo was an active member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown, where she volunteered at the parish fish frys, with the Pastoral Council, the Script Program and the Lottery Program fundraisers. She was also a member of the Catholic Collegiate of Youngstown.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her husband of nearly 56 years, Robert J. Carissimo, whom she married June 20, 1964; her daughter, Denise (Michael) Villanueva of Austintown; three grandchildren, Justin, Gregory and Matthew; a brother, Robert (Lynn) Petruzzi of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and many extended family members.

There will be no calling hours and an private graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Thank you from the Carissimo family to Dr. Jane Raymond of Allegheny Hospital, to Dr. Ben Hayek in Youngstown and to the staff and caregivers of Hospice of the Valley, for the kindness shown and care provided to Barbara and her family throughout her illness.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to the Ursuline High School Annual Appeal, Alumni Office, 750 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home.

