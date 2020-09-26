Avanel B. “Betty” Backur, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Avanel B. “Betty” Backur, 86, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, September 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a lengthy illness, surrounded by her daughters.

Betty was born November 16, 1933, in Hubbard and was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Etta Maines Cupler. She was raised in Youngstown and was a 1952 graduate of North High School.

Betty was a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who prior to raising her family, worked for Weatherbee Coat Factory in Youngstown.

Family meant a great deal to Betty and she raised four young daughters on her own, with great love and care, after the untimely death of her husband.

Mrs. Backur was of the Methodist faith.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, bird-watching and she loved animals and her entire, large family.

Betty leaves her four daughters, Rebecca Backur, with whom she made her home, Anna (Dave) Deiger of Austintown, Janet (Keith) Smith of Austintown and Victoria Backur-Luther of Austintown; six grandchildren, Stephany (Dylon) Murray, Jacqueline (Nick) Lucente, Haley Smith, Keith Smith, Matthew Smith and James Luther; six great-grandchildren, Brianna, Elijah and Owen Uick, Elliott Lucente and Diana and Henry Murray; two sisters, Wanda Miller of Texas and Joan Stuckey of Hubbard; a brother, Charles Duane (Linda) Cupler of Yreck, California; several nieces and nephews; her dog, “Molly.”

Betty’s husband, James Backur, whom she married August 13, 1960, passed away January 19, 1976. An infant son, James A. Backur; five sisters, Mary Pauline Davis, Marian Anthonsen, Marie Jackson, Roberta Klitzner and Doris Moon; a brother, Lawrence C. Cupler, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509. Family and friends may also call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, at the funeral home, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. If attending the visitation or service, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Betty and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown following the funeral home service, where Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Betty’s family suggests that those wishing to honor her memory please do so by making a contribution to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center or to Angels for Animals, in Betty’s name.

