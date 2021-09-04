Austin J. Green, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Austin J. Green, 87, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 2, 2021, at his home following a long and fulfilling life. He now joins his beloved wife, his “queen,” Jacqueline, in Heaven.

Austin was born September 18, 1933, in West Virginia, a son of the late Lloyd F. and Marjorie Moore Green and came to Youngstown with his family as a teenager.

Mr. Green proudly served in the U.S. Army and worked for Youngstown Steel Door for over 40 years, from where he retired in the 1990s.

He was a member of Center Point Church in Girard.

Austin loved his large family dearly and he made them his major “hobby” in life.

Austin’s wife of 58 years, Jackie, whom he met in France during his tour of duty in the Army and whom he married December 21, 1956, passed away November 4, 2015.

He leaves to cherish his memory seven children, Rosemary (Randy) Blakeman, Caroline (Jimmy) King, Janette (Michael) Brown, Mark Green, Tina (Joseph) Sollitto, April (Richard) Booth and David (Sheila) Green; two sisters, Helen Brocious and Norma (Alan) Murdock; a son-in-law, Tim McGinnis; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren and many extended family members.

Besides his wife, a daughter, Vickie McGinnis; a son, Larry F. Green; a daughter-in-law, Misty Kubik Green and great-grandson, Christopher Green, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Austin’s family asks that due to the ongoing pandemic, those paying their respects in person please wear masks or face coverings and respect social distancing guidelines.

Committal services with VFW and active-duty military honors will follow the funeral home services and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Austin will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.