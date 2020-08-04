Audrey Jean Mislay, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Jean Mislay, 89, of Boardman, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully late Saturday evening, August 1, 2020, at her home. Her uncompromising grace and gratefulness remained with her until the end.

Audrey was born May 17, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Mary Bertolini Savoia and Canciano Savoia. After her father’s death, her mother married her father’s brother, Gioacchino “Jack” Savoia, who raised Audrey and her three sisters as his daughters.

Audrey was a Chaney High School, Class of 1949 graduate and later earned a two-year degree from the Secretarial School at Youngstown College, where she was a member of Alpha Iota Sorority.

She then worked at Youngstown Steel Door before becoming a devoted wife and mother who dedicated the remainder of her life to raising and caring for her family.

Audrey met her future husband, Stephen Mislay, at the Elms Ballroom and she and Steve were married Oct. 9, 1954.

The couple owned and operated the Wonder Bar in Girard for 48 years, and were married for over 50 years, until his passing May 21, 2015.

Audrey generously welcomed people into her life and tried to help them in any way she could. She made people feel special and in that way became a wonderful example for her daughters. She was very active in her children’s lives as a Brownie leader, PTA member and as the mom who provided the snacks for family and friends who came to swim in the backyard pool.

She was an excellent cook and baker, especially known for her Italian and Hungarian dishes. Her clothespin and M&M cookies were standout favorites, as well as her Veal Parmesan and Chicken Paprikash and Audrey always had room at the table for family and friends. Audrey also had a lifelong love of cats, and they too were very much “part of the family.”

Mrs. Mislay was a lifelong member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and was active in its Altar & Rosary Society.

Audrey leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Mary (Jeff) Hake, with whom she made her home and Jeanne (Mike) Robinson of Monroeville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Michael Robinson and Matthew (Mary) Robinson; a sister, Lillian (Jerry) Rosati of Tallmadge; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she loved dearly and a dear family friend, Theresa Fusco, for whom she had a special place in her heart.

She will be truly missed by all those whose lives she touched with her gentleness and compassion.

Besides her husband, parents, and stepfather, she was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille and Ralph LaCivita, and Margaret and Michael Lacivita; her half-brother, Jackie Savoia, who died as an infant; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Loretta Mislay; and in-laws, James and Sophie Mislay.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown, where funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the funeral home service and will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown. If attending, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mrs. Mislay and her family in your prayers.

Committal services will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Audrey will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Audrey’s family thanks Hospice of the Valley, especially her nurse, Janet, for the kindness shown and care given during Audrey’s transition to eternal life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey’s memory may be made to: Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406; or to: Christian Life Church, in memory of Audrey Mislay, 900 Seventh St., Trafford, PA 15085.

More stories from WKBN.com: