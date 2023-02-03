YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Hallochak, 65, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, due to complications from her third bout with cancer.

Audrey was born March 19, 1957, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Louise Bayer Hallochak and was raised in Youngstown and Poland.

She was a 1975 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering from Youngstown State University. Audrey subsequently earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

Audrey worked for Agilent Technologies, as a Process Manager, until she retired in 2005, after her first bout with cancer.

She enjoyed taking road trips, sightseeing, camping, vegetable gardening, watercolor painting, walking, reading and visiting with her friends.

Audrey is survived by her loving brother, Andrew (Sharon) Hallochak and her cherished niece, Amy Hallochak, along with an aunt, several cousins, many good friends and her beloved Golden Retriever rescue, Levi.

Audrey will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her precious fur babies, Sport, Fred, Andy and Maggie

Per Audrey’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

She was cremated in Grass Valley and her ashes will be interred with her parents, at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To those wishing to make a memorial contribution, Audrey has requested donations be made in her memory to a local animal rescue or shelter of your choosing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

