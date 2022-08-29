AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Ellen Racz, 75, formerly of Carnegie Avenue passed away Thursday evening, August 25, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

Audrey was born May 8, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Nancy Pavelko Racz and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She worked as a sales clerk at Hills Department Store in both Liberty and Austintown and later worked at JC Penney in the Mahoning Plaza.

Audrey was a member of St. Mark Orthodox Church and was formerly a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Ronald (Diane) Racz of Austintown; a niece, Laura (Adam) Bryer; a nephew, Brian (Stephanie) Racz; a great-niece and three great-nephews.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 N. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Audrey’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice in Audrey’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.