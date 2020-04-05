Audrey E. Malik, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey E. Malik, 74, passed away early Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020, at her home following a brief illness.

Audrey was born June 13, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andy and Vera Newbold Baltes and was raised on the city’s east side.

She was a graduate of East High School and was a homemaker, who in her younger days, owned and operated Carousel Day Care on Burkey Road in Austintown.

Mrs. Malik enjoyed her time spent staying at home, watching television and she loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Audrey was of the Christian faith.

She is survived by a son, James A. (Cecilia) Malik of Mineral Ridge; a daughter, Kerri Matthews of Austintown; two sons, Robert (Leah) Matthews and Dion (Ashley) Matthews; a grandson, Mickey Malik; great-grandchildren, Roman, Ava, Carter and Bailey Matthews; two sisters, Gloria (Tom) Hahn of Austintown and Shirley Gartland of Austintown.

Audrey will always be remembered lovingly as “the rock of the family.”

Her husband, Robert D. Malik, whom she married November 20, 1965, passed away May 24, 2011. A son, Robert D. Malik, Jr., is also deceased.

Per Audrey’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

