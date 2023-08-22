YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey A. Henshaw, 80, passed away Monday morning, August 21, 2023, at Windsor House in Canfield.

Audrey was born August 6, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Roy Martz, Jr. and Frieda Roth Martz, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1961 graduate of Boardman High School and later attended Choffin Career Center.

Audrey worked as a licensed practical nurse for over 30 years and began her nursing career at the former Southside Hospital. She also worked at Northside Hospital, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and as a private duty nurse throughout her career before retiring in 2013.

She was a member of Old North Church in Canfield and was very active with many groups and committees within the church. Audrey enjoyed attending weekly Bible study and also enjoyed planning and setting up the annual Advent dinner at church.

Audrey enjoyed traveling and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians (Guardians). She greatly loved dogs and would rescue any dog she came across.

Audrey leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Lora (David) Dunleavy of Struthers and Kimberley (Christopher) Miller of Cortland; five grandchildren, Marissa (Logan) Price, Jacob Trella, Hunter (Erika) Miller, Christian Miller and Jillian Dunleavy; two brothers, Roy Martz III of Austin, Texas and Greg (Linda) Bucilla of California; a sister, Nancy (Jack) Kolesar of Boardman; a brother-in-law, Mike Cummings and many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Audrey will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A sister, Jeanne Cummings and a son-in-law, Kevin Chance, also preceded Audrey in death.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown where a funeral service will take place at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Audrey’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Hospice of the Valley or the Alzheimer’s Association in Audrey’s memory.

