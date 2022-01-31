GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Attilio Ruscitti, 92, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning January 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Attilio was born November 24, 1929, in the town of Raiano located in Abruzzo, Italy, a son of the late Rinaldo and Assunta Arquilla Ruscitti and came to Youngstown and later to the Girard area in the mid 1960’s.

Mr. Ruscitti worked at the Ohio Leather Works until it’s closing and later went to work for Syro Steel from where he retired in 1992.

He was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Attilio’s main joy was spending time with his family. He was a master at gardening and loved to spend time outdoors.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of nearly 66 years, Bambina Leone Ruscitti, whom he married February 4, 1956. Two sons, Angelo Ruscitti of Cortland and Dr. Ronald (Kimberly) Ruscitti of Poland; three grandchildren Xavier, Vincent and Isabella; a sister, Diana (Jerry) Vitus of Tallmadge; a brother, Joseph (Virginia) Ruscitti of Austintown and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Attilio will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private family services will be held. A celebration of Attilio’s life, for family and friends will be held at a later date.

He will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.



To send flowers to Attilio’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.