STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Raymond Rose, 59, passed away unexpectedly, early Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, at his home.

Arthur was born July 17, 1962, in Camden, New Jersey, a son of the late Robert and Pearl Antolini Rose and came to the area as a child.

Arthur worked as a teamster truck driver for various companies in the area for many years and he owned and operated his own tree service.

He greatly enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. Arthur loved motorcycles and working on cars but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Raelene Williams Rose, whom he married November 20, 2021. His daughter, Khloe Holmes of Boardman; a granddaughter, Scarlett; three grandsons, Phillip, Mackenzie and Tony; two sisters, Carol Hall of Youngstown and Ethel “Rose” (Aubin) Rivera of Canfield; four stepchildren, Dawna, Phillip, Megan and Paul and many nieces and nephews.

Art will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per Arthur’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.