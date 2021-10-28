Arlene M. Nagy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene M. Nagy, 81, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, October 21, 2021, at her home.

Arlene was born March 6, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alexander and Anna Peya Margosiak and lived her life in this area.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1958 and graduated in 1961 from the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing.

Mrs. Nagy worked as a nurse for 41 years for the Youngstown Hospital Association and for Forum Health, first as a surgical nurse at Southside Hospital for 25 years and then as a pediatric nurse at Tod Children’s Hospital for 16 years. Arlene retired from nursing in 2003.

Arlene was active in the nursing community. She was part of the nurses’ collective bargaining committee and served as president of the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association. She was also president of District 3 Ohio Nurses Association and was honored as a recipient of the Elizabeth K. Porter Involved Nurse Award.

She was a member of Hungarian United Presbyterian Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed trips to Canada, drag-racing, fishing, dogs and she loved her grandchildren dearly.

Arlene’s husband of 54 years, James W. Nagy, whom she married September 14, 1961, passed away November 1, 2015.

Arlene leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Gary (Teresa) Nagy of Diamond, James “Mic” (Renee) Nagy of Canfield and Alex (Patty) Nagy of Hadley, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Nancy (Kory) Cooper, Matthew (Kate) Nagy, Michael (Holly) Nagy, James (Emily) Nagy, Zachary (Makenzy) Nagy, Ryan (Kaitlynn) Nagy, Alexis and Sarah Nagy; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Caroline McNamee-Toulmin of Florida; many nieces and nephews; many cousins and many extended family members.

Besides her husband; a sister, Mary Ann Varmega and a great-grandson, infant, James Joshua Nagy, preceded Arlene in death.

Private funeral services took place on Tuesday, October 26, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, officiated by Pastor Gary Gray of Highway Tabernacle Church.

Committal will follow at a later date at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Arlene will be laid to rest next to her husband.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 29 at the following aproximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.