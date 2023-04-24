YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio Garcia, Sr., 71 passed away peacefully, Tuesday March 21, 2023, Hospice House.

Antonio was born August 9, 1951 in the Dominican Republic, the son of the late Guillermo and Julia Nunez Garcia who immigrated to The Bronx, New York in 1961.

He was a 1969 graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Bronx, New York. Antonio then attended an aviation technical school to learn how to repair airplanes. After his schooling, Antonio joined his father in the family owned auto repair business. In 1990 he came to the Youngstown area where he worked as a real estate agent for over 30 years.

He was a very charismatic and hard working man whose strong work ethic was instilled in him from a young age. This strong work ethic was the key in his family’s success upon arriving in the United States and will continue to be key in his family’s success for generations to come.

Antonio enjoyed music of all cultures and was the life of the party at social gatherings and family events. He had a kind and generous heart, a huge character and a larger-than-life personality. His absence will be greatly missed by many.

Antonio leaves to cherish his memory his two children, Wendy Garcia of Miami, Florida, and Antonio (Tamara) Garcia, Jr., also of Miami; his six grandchildren, Shavon Garcia of Miami,

T.J Robbins of Miami, Dary’L Mclendon of Youngstown, Dodge Mclendon of Youngstown, Antonia Garcia of Miami, and Sienna Garcia of Miami, and five great-grandchildren.

Antonio will be sadly missed by family and friends in New York, Ohio and the Dominican Republic.

Besides his parents, a daughter, Lisa Garcia, a grandson TJ Robbins, a brother, Guillermo Garcia Jr., and a sister, Milagros Garcia also preceded Antonio in death.

A private service is scheduled for family and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



