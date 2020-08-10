Antonia M. Venorsky, Austitntown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonia M. “Toni” Venorsky, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020, at Briarfield Manor.

Antonia was born February 3, 1935, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ciro and Victoria Polce Esposito and was raised by her mother and stepfather, the late Arlie Shifflet.

She was a graduate of New Castle High School and came to this area in 1960, after her marriage to Richard M. “Dick” Venorsky.

Toni was a loving homemaker who in her younger years enjoyed bowling in the IHM Ladies Church League. Mrs. Venorsky also enjoyed polka music and dancing at Kuzman’s and she loved caring for her grandchildren.

Toni was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Her husband of more than 47 years, Dick Venorsky, whom she married October 22, 1960, passed away June 28, 2008.

Toni leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Greg Wood of Austintown; her grandson, Matt Wood; her granddaughter, Tori Wood; four nephews in New Castle; her brother, Louis Esposito of West Pittsburgh and a sister-in-law, Grace Venorsky of Canfield.

She will be truly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Besides her husband, parents, and stepfather, she was preceded in death a brother-in-law, Jack Venorsky.

Due to the current virus situation, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Church on New Road in Austintown. Because all services are private and there is no public visitation, please pay your respects by keeping Mrs. Venorsky and her family in your prayers.

Private committal services will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Toni will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Antonia M. “Toni” Venorsky’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: