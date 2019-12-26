Anthony Roger “Tony” DePietro, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony DePietro, Jr., 75, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Anthony was born November 20, 1944, in Youngstown and was the son of the late Anthony R. DePietro, Sr. and Mary Lou Mamrick DePietro.

Tony graduated from Girard High School in 1962 and attended Youngstown University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. He subsequently attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where he earned a B.S. of Pharmacy.

Tony gave compassionate care as a pharmacist for over 40 years and his positive impact was felt far and wide.

Tony married his highschool sweetheart, Madeline “Mickey” Mazza, on August 26, 1967 and the couple celebrated 52 years of a happy and loving marriage. He was a devoted and thoughtful husband and father and always demonstrated endless love to his wife and children.

Tony enjoyed sailing his Flying Scott “The Mickey Finn,” skiing, biking and saving animals. He saw the world as “Beautiful,” a vision embodied in his favorite song, “What a Wonderful World.”

He was a beloved member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he faithfully served the Lord with his whole heart. He was known for his gentle giving nature and passion for demonstrating Christ’s love to others.

Tony volunteered at T.A.P., an after-school program for children at the church. Known as “Mr. Tony,” he was cherished and loved by all who attended the program.

He was an amazing father and “PaPa” to his children and grandchildren. He demonstrated respect, kindness, servanthood and endless love. The legacy he left will forever be remembered and likewise demonstrated in the lives of everyone having the privilege of knowing him.

Tony leaves his wife, Madeline DePietro; his daughters, Noel Duer of Michigan and Rebecca Williams of Poland; two grandchildren, Ashton and Aleeya; his sister, Cynthia Dean of Canfield and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m – 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 28, at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Road, in Austintown, with a service celebrating Tony’s life to follow at 12:00 noon.

A luncheon will take place after the service.

In lieu of flowers, Tony’s family asks that contributions may be made to the Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church T.A.P. program, a program that Tony passionately supported.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

