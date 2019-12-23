Anthony P. Patrone, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony P. Patrone, 75, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, December 16, 2019, at Concord Care Center of Hartford.

Anthony was born March 14, 1944, in Girard, a son of the late Lawrence and Josephine Coandle Patrone and lived his life in this area.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and a proud member of the IFH in Girard, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Mr. Patrone immensely enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.

He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, camping with his family and dancing at Kuzman’s.

He leaves his three sons, Anthony L. (Paula) Patrone of Youngstown, Michael A. Patrone of Boardman and Nicholas Patrone of Cleveland and three grandchildren, Nicole, Anthony and Marisa, whom he cherished.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Patrone and Patricia Patrone.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

