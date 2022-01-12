YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Anthony Nicholas Pannozzo, 83, of Scottsdale, left this world for a new journey on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Anthony was born March 9, 1938, in Campbell, the seventh of ten children of the late Vincenzo and Vincenza Campagiorne Pannozzo and grew up in the Youngstown area.

He was a 1955 graduate of South High School and graduated from The Ohio State University School of Medicine in 1963. He completed residency at The Ohio State University Medical Center Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in 1967.

Anthony proudly served as a medical doctor in the U.S. Army Reserves and as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force.

Throughout his medical career, Tony held different positions. He worked as the Medical Director at Westwood Rehabilitation and Medical Center in Boardman and Desert Valley Rehabilitation Center in Phoenix and was a Clinical Assistant Professor at Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine. Dr. Pannozzo also established medical practices in Ohio, Arizona and Florida.

In 2018, Tony retired to Scottsdale to be near his family.

He authored a book on the foundations of pain treatment for the non-medical community and secured a U.S. patent on the imaging technique he created to guide diagnosis. He treated over 80,000 patients in his medical practices over 45 years, between walls lined with letters of gratitude from his patients. His work in the medical field inspired four family members to seek medical careers.

Dr. Pannozzo also hosted two medical radio talk shows both in Youngstown and Delray Beach, Florida, drawing listeners in with his distinctive voice and sharp wit.

Tony enjoyed fiery political debates and spirited discussion around the dinner table with his family. He was drawn to science and technology and would read everything he could on a topic he wanted to understand. Dr. Pannozzo loved Italian opera and classical music, he played the accordion and was also a pilot. He loved to devise new projects and programs, spanning the fields of sports medicine, pain treatment, fitness, real estate and business.

Father, friend and guide through life’s challenges for those close to him, Anthony is survived by his three children, Pamela Lynn Pannozzo of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Paul Anthony (Jody) Pannozzo of Scottsdale and Michelle Nicole (Tom) Reed of Phoenix; five grandchildren, Sophie Reed of Dallas, Eli and Owen Anthony Nicholas Reed, both of Phoenix and Marco and Gianna Pannozzo also of Scottsdale; two sisters, Jean Rosati and Mary Pantaleo, of Boardman; a brother, James Pannozzo of Florida and many extended family members and friends.

Tony will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Five brothers, Odorisio, John, Dan, Frank and Richard Pannozzo and a sister, Gertrude Carson, preceded Anthony in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Everyone in attendance is asked to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings and respecting social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow the Mass and will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

