NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony L. Olbrych, 61, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle from natural causes.

Anthony, who was affectionately known as Tony, was born May 1, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Josephine Andreyko Olbrych.

Tony grew up in the Canfield area and moved to New Castle 30 years ago.

He was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School where he was a member of both the football and the basketball team. He subsequently attended Kent State University and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications.

Tony started his career working several odd jobs until he found his calling selling new and used vehicles. He was employed by Phil Fitts Ford Lincoln Mercury Dealership in New Castle and earned an award for salesman of the year for many years. Tony then went to work at Car Solutions in New Castle from where he retired.

Tony was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church and also attended St. Anne Elementary School.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Josephine “Joann” Olbrych of Canfield; his sister, Lorraine Lesick of Austintown; his long time companion, Beverly Jones of New Castle; his nephew, James (Candra) Bayer and his family; his niece, Jessica (Josh) Crissman and her family and many extended family members and friends.

Tony will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Edward Olbrych and his Godparents, George Olbrych and Susie Surack, preceded Tony in death.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

