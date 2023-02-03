YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony DiTunno, 89, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Briarfield Manor, following a brief illness.

Anthony, who was affectionately known as “Slash” or “Tony”, was born December 24, 1933, in Girard, a son of the late Dominic and Felicetta Volpe DiTunno, and lived in the area most of his life.

Tony was a 1949 graduate of Girard High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

When he returned to Youngstown, Tony went to work for the Ohio Chair Company. It is believed that around this time he found his love of horse racing, which led to many trips to Waterford Park, and several other race tracks across the country throughout the years.

Tony leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter Phyllis DiTunno, of Youngstown; his son, Jimmy DiTunno of Chattanooga, Tenn; four grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Tiffany Vivelo of Girard, Joe (Maddii) Vivelo of Youngstown, Eric (Lindsay) Dodds, and Jarrod (Lanie) Dodds, both of Kalamazoo, Mich; six beloved great-grandchildren, Dominic, Madalyn, Adrian, Silas, Carmella and Sammi; his sister, Louise Capaldi, of McDonald; a nephew, who was like a son to Tony, John “Jack” DiTunno of Youngstown, and many extended family members and friends.

Slash will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A brother, Joseph DiTunno, two sisters, Mary Martucci and Philomena DiTunno, a niece, Diane Buonavolonta, and three nephews, Dino Capaldi, Joseph D. “Jody” DiTunno and Jeffrey DiTunno also preceded Tony in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard, where a memorial service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Slash’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Racing For Home, a non-profit organization dedicated to the aftercare and rehabilitation of injured and retired Thoroughbred race horses. To anyone who knows Slash, we’re sure this will be of little surprise.

